Strawberry Plains - Cynthia Louise Moore, age 59, of Strawberry Plains, Tennessee, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019. She was born to the late Charles and Louise Moore on October 18, 1959. Cindy is survived by her daughter Natasha Schwinn and Son-in-Law, Travis Schwinn; granddaughter Abigail "Abbi" Schwinn; and brother, Jeff Moore. Cindy was a devoted and loving mother to her daughter and a proud Nana to her granddaughter, Abbi. She left us too soon and although we are heartbroken, we have so many happy memories that will forever keep her alive in our hearts. The family plans for a private celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019