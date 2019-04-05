Services
Cynthia M. Warlick Obituary
Cynthia M. Warlick

Knoxville, TN

Cynthia M. Warlick, age 71 of Knoxville, passed away April 2, 2019 at Ft. Sander's Select Specialty Hospital. She retired from Knox County Schools after 27 years teaching. Preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Sarah Hodges; brother, Ronald Hodges; father and mother-in-law, George and Ginny Warlick; brother-in-law, Daniel Warlick. Survived by her loving husband of 49 1/2 years, George "Biff" Warlick; daughter, Melissa Lynn Warlick; sister, Nancy (Kenneth) McNeil, ; sisters-in-law, Gail Warlick,Jennifer L. Warlick (David); and several nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, 2:00 pm at Weaver's Chapel with the Reverends, Tim Earl and Archie Fendley officiating. Family request no flowers at service but would like donations be made to Central Baptist Church of Bearden. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com

"GOODBYE CLANCY"
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2019
