Cynthia Shubert McCownKnoxville - Cynthia Shubert McCown, age 63, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020, at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. Cindy was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend to all who knew her.She was preceded in death by her father, Ruben Shubert; brother, Alan Shubert; and sister-in-law Doris Shubert.Cindy is survived by mother, Helen Pickle Shubert; daughter, Megan Stansbury; beloved grandson, Marcus Roberts; sister & brother-in-law, Linda & Mike Whalen; brother, Steve Shubert; nieces and nephews, Ricky Whalen, Christy Woods, Matthew Whalen, Brian Shubert, Michael Shubert, Kenny Shubert & Jason Shubert. There will not be a formal service, at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Children's Hospital.