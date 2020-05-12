|
|
Cynthia Sue Knight
Knoxville - Cynthia Knight, age 50, of Knoxville, Tn went to be with the Lord on May 11, 2020. She is preceded in death by her father Frank Phelps. She is survived by Daughter Chelsea Hanson (Stephen), Son Bryan Knight (Taylor), Grandchildren; Kyleigh, Levi, and Kingston, and her Husband of 32 years David Knight. The family will be having a private service at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 12 to May 14, 2020