Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Private
To be announced at a later date
Knoxville - Cynthia Knight, age 50, of Knoxville, Tn went to be with the Lord on May 11, 2020. She is preceded in death by her father Frank Phelps. She is survived by Daughter Chelsea Hanson (Stephen), Son Bryan Knight (Taylor), Grandchildren; Kyleigh, Levi, and Kingston, and her Husband of 32 years David Knight. The family will be having a private service at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 12 to May 14, 2020
