Cynthia Widner
Cynthia Widner

Maynardville - Cynthia Dawn (Dinky) Widner, 51, is at peace as of September 28, 2020, after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide fan.

She is preceded in death by her parents J.L. and Martha Widner and her brother Jay Widner.

She is survived by her biological mother Jenny (Tom) Smith, son Cody Scearce, daughter Kyla Carmack, biological brothers Marty (April) Harbin, and Jayson Harbin, siblings Lynn (Wayne) Fry, Joy (Jude) Walker, and Patti (Rick) West, several nieces and nephews, including special niece Kristin Dean, and beloved granddog Alabama, a.k.a. BAMA.

Her family will be holding private services at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
