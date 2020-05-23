|
Knoxville - Cyril B. Henke, age 84, passed away on May 22, 2020, at his home in Knoxville. He was born in Dalton, Nebraska to Henry and Stella Hoefer Henke. Cyril was a graduate of St. Patrick's Academy in Sidney, Nebraska, earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Colorado State University, and furthered his education at the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis with a Master's in Public Health. He proudly served in the US Army from 1954-1956 and was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 40 years where he received awards for Knight of the Month and Knight of the Year. He was also a member of All Saints Catholic Parish and was a team member for RCIA for 16 years. Cyril worked for 19 years at Dow Chemical Company in facilities and equipment design for nuclear manufacturing, laboratory design for containment of hazardous biological materials and environmental consulting. He spent 10 years as an Environmental Consultant at International Technology Corporation, and was the Founding Principal and provided Environmental Consulting for 10 years at Focus Environment, Inc. Cyril was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, Raymond, Marcella, Rita, Lloyd, and Donald, and his son, Gregory. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol Siemers Henke; children, Teresa Henke (Patrick) and Angela Henke Jostes (Tom); grandchildren, Caitlin Bibb Crowley (Shane), Chelsea Bibb (Jarod), Caroline Bibb, Alexa Jostes, Mitchell Jostes, Leticia Henke, and Emma Henke. A Funeral Mass will be 10:30am on Tuesday, May 26 at All Saints Catholic Church with Father Doug Owens, Celebrant. Private Inurnment will be held at the Sacred Heart Cathedral Columbarium. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Greg Henke Memorial Scholarship Fund at Bourgade Catholic High School in Pheonix AZ https://factsmgtadmin.com/give/appeal/9GOjqjb
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 23 to May 24, 2020