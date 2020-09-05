1/1
Cyrus Tate McBee
Cyrus Tate McBee

Maryville - Cyrus Tate McBee, age 87, passed away September 5, 2020, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. Cyrus was the last charter member of Brantley's Chapel Primitive Baptist Church, since the age of 15 and was a faithful member his entire life. He worked at Alcoa Aluminum Company and a member of the 25 year club. Cyrus loved working outside in his yard and garden, and especially loved his adventures to the mountains with his wife, Burniece. He was preceded in death by parents, Plumer and Ottie McBee; and siblings, Junior McBee and Arretus McBee. Cyrus is survived by his wife of 70 years, Burniece Farmer McBee; children, Vicki (Larry) Irwin and Jerry (Lora) McBee; grandchildren, Suzette Russell, Vanessa (Mike) Bunch, William (Shelly) Irwin, Nate (Kristie) McBee, Tracie (Brandon) McCormick, and Mindy (Matt) Palmer; 14 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous lifelong friends who will all miss him terribly. Family will receive friends 5-7pm Tuesday at Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel. Funeral Service will be 1pm Wednesday at Brantley's Chapel Primitive Baptist Church, with Cyrus's son, Rev. Jerry T. McBee, officiating. Body will lie in state 1 hour prior to the service. Burial in the church cemetery will follow.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
SEP
9
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Brantley's Chapel Primitive Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
Memories & Condolences
