D. Dale Franks
D. Dale Franks

Knoxville - D. Dale Franks - age 68, of Knoxville, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at UT Medical Center.

Dale was a member of Arlington Baptist Church and an industrial equipment salesman for Associated Packaging. He was, above all, a devoted, wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He demonstrated his kindness and generosity-in both tangible and intangible ways-on a daily basis. His persistence and determination, in both his business and personal life, were much admired. His sense of humor was legendary. Dale will be remembered by everyone whose life he touched as a man of compassion, honor, and integrity. His was a life-well lived. And there can certainly be no greater evidence of that than to have been so loved….by so many.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Ruby Franks; son, Shane Kristopher Franks; brothers, Stephen James Franks, and Paul Zigenhorn. Survivors: wife, Sondra Ann Holcombe Franks; daughter and son-in-law, Shawn and Chuck Overton; special grandsons, Jesse Overton (Whitney Walker) and Cole Overton; sisters, Tommie Tidwell (Joe), and LaMerle Sharp-Reed (Ken); nieces and nephews, Cathy Bradford, Mike Tidwell, Stephenie Franks, Shannon Hobbs, and Lisa Shelton.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday at Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Guy Smoak officiating, eulogy by Mike Clifford, and poem read by Susan Nelson. Entombment will follow at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Pallbearers: Jesse Overton, Cole Overton, Chuck Overton, Mike Clifford, Gary Huffaker, Matt Claiborne, and John Holbert.

Mr. Franks' guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
JUL
31
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Stevens Mortuary
