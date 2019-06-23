|
D. Glen Porter
Knoxville - D. Glen Porter, of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of Owensboro, passed away on June 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was born on March 23, 1941 in Butler Co. to the late D. L. and Ruth Porter. Glen graduated from Owensboro High School in 1959 and then enlisted and served three years in the U. S. Army. He received a B. S. degree in Accounting from Brescia College in 1970 and his C.P.A. certification in 1979. Glen has been the owner of Padgett Business Services of Knoxville since 1997.
Glen was an avid reader and loved to study aviation. He was a member of a barbershop quartet and a great fan of gospel and acapella music. He hosted and was the driving force behind a men's bible study group for the last 17 years. Most of all, he thrived when surrounded by his family and friends enjoying lively conversation and abundant laughter. Glen was a man that was admired, respected, and known for his integrity and dedication to family and God.
Glen is survived by his wife Nancy, son Kevin, daughter Michelle Ryan and husband Marty, daughter, Jodi, son Chad Hunter and wife Gina; brothers Bobby Porter and Dean Porter, grandchildren Tierney and Camden Ryan and Brittany and Madison Porter, as well as great grandchildren Berkley, Baylor, and Betsy. He was preceded in death by his sister, Maureen Basham.
The Funeral Service for Glen Porter was held at 2 PM Friday, June 21, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory in Owensboro, Ky, Burial was in Rosehill Cemetery in Owensboro with full military honors.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Plantation Springs Manor House in the Porter's neighborhood in Knoxville in the near future. An announcement as to when this service will be will follow soon by the family.
Memorial contributions for Glen Porter may be made to the s Project, P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 23, 2019