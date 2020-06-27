D. Janet Clark Price
Knoxville - D. Janet Clark Price 83 of Knoxville went to be with the Lord Friday June 26, 2020 after 4 years of battling cancer. Janie was a member of First Baptist Church in Knoxville and was the Sunday school teacher of the Senior adult women class. She retired from ATT after many years of service. Janie was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel H. Price; parents, Raymond and Myrtle Clark; brother, Doug Clark; sisters, Mary Lee and Margaret Wood. She is survived by sister and brother-in-law, Ina Clark Swanson Metzler (Paul); brother and sister-in-law, Eddie and Nancy Clark. Several nieces and nephews and numerous friends. a special thank you to Emogene, Evelyn, Jane and niece Gail for their care and love during this difficult time. The family will receive friends Monday June 29, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Hwy. Service will follow at 7 p.m. with Minister/Chaplin Pam Neal officiating. Family and friends will meet Tuesday at New Hopewell Baptist Cemetery for a 11 a.m. graveside service. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.