Daisy C. Dukes
Kodak - Daisy C. Dukes, age 90, of Kodak, went to be with the Lord on July 16, 2019, at Jefferson Memorial Hospital surrounded by family and friends. Born on October 22, 1928, Daisy was a life-long resident of East Tennessee. She fiercely loved her family and friends. She loved being outside, admiring nature, and gardening. Daisy loved feeding people and would open her home to anyone who wanted to come. She loved playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved laughing and telling jokes. She loved to teach, to sing, and to read. Daisy loved to help other people even when she needed help herself. She loved animals and spoiled them, too. She worked hard, stayed busy, and loved to be "on the go." Daisy was an excellent cook, and gatherings will not be the same without her biscuits, chicken & dumplings, creamed corn, and home-grown green beans. Her faith was the foundation of all these good things in her life. Daisy had many friends from time spent at Swannsylvania Baptist Church, Dumplin Baptist Church, and Thorngrove Baptist Church where she was most recently a member. She served her church and community through ministries including Sunday School teacher, Fellowship Committee, and Choir, to name a few. She leaves her loving and devoted husband, Jim Dukes; daughter, Jeanne Jones and her husband Ron; granddaughters Lori Johnson and her husband Jon Mac; Kara West; Melanie Hawkins and her husband Corey; great-grandchildren, Carter, Amelia, Josilyn, Nancy Claire, Elliot, and Betsy; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, special friends, and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her first spouse Roy Cate in 1982; parents, Boyd and Grace Martin; and brothers, Ray and Clifford Martin. Daisy's life will be celebrated on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Thorngrove Baptist Church, 10200 Thorngrove Pike, Strawberry Plains. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Monday with the funeral to immediately follow with Rev. Joey Marshall officiating. Her earthly body will be interred at Cate Cemetery, in New Market, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. 1 Peter 3:3-4
Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge, 865-397-2711 www.farrarfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 21, 2019