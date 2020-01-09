|
Daisy "Faye" Owens
Oliver Springs - Daisy "Faye" Owens, age 84, passed away, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at home surrounded by her family in Oliver Springs, TN. Mrs. Owens was born November 26, 1935 in Anderson County, TN. She was raised in Windrock but moved to Oliver Springs after high school where she spent the rest of her life.
Daisy was a teacher aid for Roane County Schools for 20 years. She was a lifelong member of Beech Park Baptist Church, where she loved to sing in the choir. She enjoyed cooking and shopping, but most of all spending time with her family, especially her grandbaby June.
Daisy is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Mable Davis; by husband, David Donald Owens; by infant daughter, Robin Alisha Owens; by siblings, Mary Branson, Janet Brown, Carolyn McKinney and Jerome Davis.
She is survived by her children: Michael Owens and wife Traci of Ocala, FL. and David Owens and Sandy Knight of Oliver Springs, TN; by brother, Don and Carolyn Davis; by sisters, Evelyn and Glen Daugherty, Betty Cross and sister-in-law, Kathryn Davis; by grandchildren, Brandon Owens, Chloe Pope and April Godwin; by great grandchildren, June Pope, Cali Godwin and Lucas Godwin, also by nieces, nephews, extended family and her church family and friends.
The family will receive friends, Saturday, January 11, 2020 between the hours of 5:00pm - 7:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 7:00pm in the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Robbie Leach officiating. Burial and graveside will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 10:00am at Anderson Memorial Gardens.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020