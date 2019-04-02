|
Dakota Micheal Smith
Halls, TN
Dakota Micheal Smith, age 17 of Halls, passed away on March 29, 2019. He was a senior at Halls High School. He loved the outdoors, fishing, cars and off-roading. He cherished his girlfriend Ashlyn Waldo. He was a kindhearted boy and many will miss him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jeff Copeland; uncle, Danny Sams; and friend Derrick Simcox.
He is survived by his mother Donna Copeland (fiance Scott); brother, Devin Copeland; sisters, Cassie and McKayla Copeland; grandmother, Doris Sams and Peggy Wood; girlfriend, Ashlyn Waldo; best friend, Ryan Schacke; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
The family will receive friends at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel on Wednesday April 3, 2019 from 5:00-8:00pm with a service to follow at 8:00pm. Family and friends will meet at Martin's Creek Cemetery in Erwin, TN at 12:45pm on Thursday April 4, 2019 for a 1:00pm Graveside Service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
