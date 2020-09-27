Dal Anderson
Knoxville - Dal Anderson, age 95, died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his daughter's home in Farragut TN. He was born in Friendsville on October 8, 1924, graduated from Blount County schools, and resided in Louisville TN for many years. He retired from ALCOA as a laboratory analyst. Dal was a WW II veteran, honorably discharged from the Army 6th Armored Division of the Third Army in 1945. He served in France, Luxembourg, Belgium and Germany (Battle of the Bulge) as a messenger for the defense platoon for which he received The European Theater Of Operations US Army Certificate of Merit. Other honors awarded were five campaign medals, including the Purple Heart.
Dal was a member of St. Mark's UMC in Louisville TN.
Dal was preceded in death by his loving wife Virginia Jeffries Anderson, father Arthur Anderson, mother Sarah Orr Anderson, brothers Arnold, Orvin and Bob and sister Bernice Porter, as well as son-in-law Jack Glover.
He is survived by his daughters Toni Glover, Lori (Andrew) Sexton, and son Jeffrey (Donna) Anderson. He also leaves grandsons Brandon (Melissa) Glover, Austin (Eden) Glover, Curtis Glover, Thomas (Kayla) Sexton and great grandsons Anderson and Max Glover.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Mark's UMC, 3359 Louisville Road, Louisville TN 37777.
Dal will lie in state at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home, 220 W. Broadway Avenue, Maryville TN 37801 on Tuesday, September 29 from 8:00-11:00 a.m. Friends and family may call at their convenience. A graveside service with full military honors will be held Tuesday, September 29 at 1:00 p.m. in the Sherwood Chapel at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa TN 37701 for those who wish to attend. Restrictions will apply in regard to mask wearing and social distancing. Online condolences may be left at www.mccammonammonsclick.com
.
While we are heartbroken at the loss of this good and gentle man, we know that the love he gave to all of us will never dim. A life well-lived, he showed his family the way to move through the world..