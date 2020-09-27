1/1
Dal Anderson
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dal Anderson

Knoxville - Dal Anderson, age 95, died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his daughter's home in Farragut TN. He was born in Friendsville on October 8, 1924, graduated from Blount County schools, and resided in Louisville TN for many years. He retired from ALCOA as a laboratory analyst. Dal was a WW II veteran, honorably discharged from the Army 6th Armored Division of the Third Army in 1945. He served in France, Luxembourg, Belgium and Germany (Battle of the Bulge) as a messenger for the defense platoon for which he received The European Theater Of Operations US Army Certificate of Merit. Other honors awarded were five campaign medals, including the Purple Heart.

Dal was a member of St. Mark's UMC in Louisville TN.

Dal was preceded in death by his loving wife Virginia Jeffries Anderson, father Arthur Anderson, mother Sarah Orr Anderson, brothers Arnold, Orvin and Bob and sister Bernice Porter, as well as son-in-law Jack Glover.

He is survived by his daughters Toni Glover, Lori (Andrew) Sexton, and son Jeffrey (Donna) Anderson. He also leaves grandsons Brandon (Melissa) Glover, Austin (Eden) Glover, Curtis Glover, Thomas (Kayla) Sexton and great grandsons Anderson and Max Glover.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Mark's UMC, 3359 Louisville Road, Louisville TN 37777.

Dal will lie in state at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home, 220 W. Broadway Avenue, Maryville TN 37801 on Tuesday, September 29 from 8:00-11:00 a.m. Friends and family may call at their convenience. A graveside service with full military honors will be held Tuesday, September 29 at 1:00 p.m. in the Sherwood Chapel at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa TN 37701 for those who wish to attend. Restrictions will apply in regard to mask wearing and social distancing. Online condolences may be left at www.mccammonammonsclick.com.

While we are heartbroken at the loss of this good and gentle man, we know that the love he gave to all of us will never dim. A life well-lived, he showed his family the way to move through the world..




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Lying in State
08:00 - 11:00 AM
Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Sherwood Chapel at Sherwood Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens
3176 Airport Highway
Alcoa, TN 37701
8659702955
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved