Corryton - Dalal (Hanna) Harb Saah of Knoxville went to be with the Lord peacefully at her home on Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was born in Ramallah, Palestine on March 5, 1943. She grew up in a happy and loving home of her parents George and Julia Harb. In 1968 they immigrated to the United States to join their extended family and became successful business owners. She is survived by husband of 57 years, Hanna Jalil Saah. The love and joy of her life, her two children, Adel (Denise) and Ruba (Joe) along with her five grandchildren: Kristina (Joe), John Lee, Adam, Victoria, and Allison; great-grandson, Kaiden; two step great-grandsons, Joey and Brady, all of whom she devoted her entire life selflessly and unconditionally. She also had a special place in her heart for many nieces and nephews, whom she loved and cherished as her own. At an early age she acquired a passion of baking and cooking from her parents. She was always eager to pass along her expertise in Middle Eastern cuisine. Dalal's greatest inspirations came from her strong Christian faith and her daily Bible readings. Due to current health concerns friends may call at their convenience from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Private services will be held. Online guest register is available at www.rosemortuary.com or call 865-523-2121 and we will gladly sign the guest register for you.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020