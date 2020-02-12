|
Dale'Shawn Decarsta Campbell
Dale'Shawn Decarsta Campbell, 21, called home February 6, 2020.
Survived by mother Cametra (Adrian) Brown, father Dale Campbell Jr., grandparents Alecia Steed, Valerie Waring, Dale Campbell, Sr., six sisters, five brothers, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at Eternal Life Harvest Center on Western Avenue from 12:00 - 1:00 pm Saturday, Feb. 15, with service to follow with Pastor Veronica Simpson officiating, Final Resting place will be held at Mount Olive Cemetery. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020