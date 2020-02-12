Services
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Eternal Life Harvest Center
on Western Avenue
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Eternal Life Harvest Center
on Western Avenue
Dale'Shawn Decarsta Campbell Obituary
Dale'Shawn Decarsta Campbell

Dale'Shawn Decarsta Campbell, 21, called home February 6, 2020.

Survived by mother Cametra (Adrian) Brown, father Dale Campbell Jr., grandparents Alecia Steed, Valerie Waring, Dale Campbell, Sr., six sisters, five brothers, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at Eternal Life Harvest Center on Western Avenue from 12:00 - 1:00 pm Saturday, Feb. 15, with service to follow with Pastor Veronica Simpson officiating, Final Resting place will be held at Mount Olive Cemetery. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
