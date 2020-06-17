Dale Divelbiss
Knoxville - Dale Divelbiss, 89, of Knoxville, Tennessee died on June 7, 2020. He was born in Clarksdale, Missouri on July 20, 1930 to Ivan Allen Divelbiss and Mildred Evelyn Kincaid Divelbiss.
Dale was the oldest of 3 brothers, Dallas R. Divelbiss and Ivan Gilbert Divelbiss. In 1950 he married Charmaine Elaine Poteet Divelbiss and together they raised 8 children.
Dale graduated from North Kansas City High School and attended Rockhurst College. He was employed in sales management for St. Regis, Union Camp, and Langston paper companies. He was always an avid reader and sports fan. As a young man, he participated in football and basketball, and later golf. He loved watching the sports of his home state Missouri and later the University of Tennessee. A member of All Saints Catholic Church and later Sacred Heart Church in Knoxville, he was a member of Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by all of his children, Janeane Marks (Eric) of Rockville, Md., Lisa Provost (Stephen) of Evansville, In., Susan Sutphin (Greg) of Oak Grove, Mo., David Divelbiss of Knoxville, Tn., Janice Lewis of Chesterfield, Mo., Julie Schorr of El Cajon, Ca., Paul Divelbiss (Sheila) of San Diego, Ca., and Ellen Pearson (Ken) of Farragut, Tennessee, his 15 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and devoted friend and companion, Maxine Towns.
Memorial Service: July 18, 2020 @ 1:00 PM at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel, 11915 Kingston Pike.
Donations in his memory may be made to Shannondale Activities Department, 7424 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37909 or online to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.