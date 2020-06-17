Dale Divelbiss
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale Divelbiss

Knoxville - Dale Divelbiss, 89, of Knoxville, Tennessee died on June 7, 2020. He was born in Clarksdale, Missouri on July 20, 1930 to Ivan Allen Divelbiss and Mildred Evelyn Kincaid Divelbiss.

Dale was the oldest of 3 brothers, Dallas R. Divelbiss and Ivan Gilbert Divelbiss. In 1950 he married Charmaine Elaine Poteet Divelbiss and together they raised 8 children.

Dale graduated from North Kansas City High School and attended Rockhurst College. He was employed in sales management for St. Regis, Union Camp, and Langston paper companies. He was always an avid reader and sports fan. As a young man, he participated in football and basketball, and later golf. He loved watching the sports of his home state Missouri and later the University of Tennessee. A member of All Saints Catholic Church and later Sacred Heart Church in Knoxville, he was a member of Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by all of his children, Janeane Marks (Eric) of Rockville, Md., Lisa Provost (Stephen) of Evansville, In., Susan Sutphin (Greg) of Oak Grove, Mo., David Divelbiss of Knoxville, Tn., Janice Lewis of Chesterfield, Mo., Julie Schorr of El Cajon, Ca., Paul Divelbiss (Sheila) of San Diego, Ca., and Ellen Pearson (Ken) of Farragut, Tennessee, his 15 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and devoted friend and companion, Maxine Towns.

Memorial Service: July 18, 2020 @ 1:00 PM at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel, 11915 Kingston Pike.

Donations in his memory may be made to Shannondale Activities Department, 7424 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37909 or online to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved