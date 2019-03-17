Services
Davis Funeral Home
715 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-2000
Dale Frederick Shelton

Dale Frederick Shelton Obituary
Dale Frederick Shelton

Karns, TN

Mr. Dale Shelton, age 75, of Claxton, passed away Thursday March 14, 2019 at UT Medical Center after a long battle with cancer. He was a member of the Riverview Baptist Church in Claxton. Mr. Shelton was also a member of the New Voice Club. He loved many things like hunting, fishing, wood working, watching nascar and traveling.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Frank and Sarah Bright Shelton

Two brothers: Frank and David Shelton

And one sister: Rosa Lee Daniel

He is survived by his wife of 52 years: Lola Shelton

His best four-legged companion: Peppi for 19 years

One daughter: Anna Shelton

Two sons: Leslie and Joseph Shelton

Four grandchildren

Four great grandchildren

Three brothers

Four sisters

And a host of other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will hold a private service at a later date.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the Shelton family.

www.davisfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019
