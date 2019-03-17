|
|
Dale Frederick Shelton
Karns, TN
Mr. Dale Shelton, age 75, of Claxton, passed away Thursday March 14, 2019 at UT Medical Center after a long battle with cancer. He was a member of the Riverview Baptist Church in Claxton. Mr. Shelton was also a member of the New Voice Club. He loved many things like hunting, fishing, wood working, watching nascar and traveling.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Frank and Sarah Bright Shelton
Two brothers: Frank and David Shelton
And one sister: Rosa Lee Daniel
He is survived by his wife of 52 years: Lola Shelton
His best four-legged companion: Peppi for 19 years
One daughter: Anna Shelton
Two sons: Leslie and Joseph Shelton
Four grandchildren
Four great grandchildren
Three brothers
Four sisters
And a host of other family, friends and loved ones.
The family will hold a private service at a later date.
Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the Shelton family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019