Dale Hudgins Moss
Knoxville - Dale Hudgins Moss age 83 of Knoxville, passed away suddenly February 28, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Member of Northside Church of Christ. She was an avid gardner and bird watcher. She loved the Karns Community and Karns Community Club. She was a seamstress and made pillowcase dresses for missionary work. Dale is preceded in death by her husband, Homer Moss, her parents, and several siblings. Survived by daughters, Kim Bailey and partner Kimmie Massengale, Darla (Donnie) Watson and Bella Watson; granddaughter, Diane (Jason) Nance; great- grandsons, Bentley, Bennett, Bravery and Bolden Nance; brothers, Luther "Red" (Betty) Hudgins and Ray (Daisy) Hudgins; sisters, Floy Cochran, Georgia (Edwin) Garner, Hilda (Grady) Atkinson, Dot Dickens and Barbara (Edgar) Beard; several nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Margaretta (Danny) Goodpasture and Hester Moss. The family will receive friends 11am-2pm Saturday, March 7th at Weaver's Chapel with the service to follow at 2 pm with Rev. Craig Lindsey officiating. There will be a private burial service at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 6, 2020