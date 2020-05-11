|
Dale Lloyd Plankey
Morristown - Dale Lloyd Plankey, age 88, of Morristown, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at his residence. He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church for over twenty years and was a retired veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving during the Korean Conflict and Vietnam. Dale worked for the state of New Jersey as a public advocate and retired after twenty years of service. He loved his country and was a staunch republican and supporter of President Donald Trump. He was also an animal lover. He was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Plankey; parents, Lloyd and Norma Plankey; and sister, Dawn Clubb. He is survived by his children, Pamela (Larry) Webb, Kerry Monzel, Aloysius Monzel, Lloyd (Wanda) Plankey, and Diana (Stephen) Tlumach; twelve grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and many beloved pets including, Deliah and Snowball. Friends may pay their respects throughout the day from 12 - 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13th at Westside Chapel Funeral Home. Private military graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 14th at East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery in Knoxville with Father Patrick officiating. Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 11 to May 12, 2020