Knoxville - Dale M. Crump, age 56, of Knoxville, and formerly of Lagrange, Georgia passed away peacefully, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center. He was a member of Knoxville First Church of the Nazarene. Dale is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis F. and Joyce M. Crump; he is survived by his beloved wife Joy F. Crump; son, David Allen Crump; daughters, Brianna M. Crump and Samantha Kitts-Crump; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mary Cody, James (Bill) Cody, Linda Cody, and Roger Higdon. Other special relatives, Cindy Kitts. A Celebration of Life service will be held 2:00 p.m., Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Knoxville First Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. Rick Shelton officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:00 p.m., preceding the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the , 871 N. Weisgarber Rd., Knoxville, TN 37909. On-line condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 12 to July 13, 2019