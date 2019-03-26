|
|
Dale Wesley Harris
Madisonville, TN
Harris, Dale Wesley, age 76, of Madisonville, passed away 9:30 A.M. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at home with his loving family. A lifelong member of Notchey Creek Baptist Church, he served as Deacon for 36 years and Sunday School Director for over 26 years. A charter member of the Monroe Co. Rescue Squad. Dale retired from CSX Railroad after 30+ years of service. Survivors, daughter & son-in-law, Kimberly M. & Jeffrey Moser, Maryville, Sons & daughter-in-law, Timothy Dale Harris, David Wesley & Pamela Harris, all of Madisonville, Grandchildren & spouses, Rachael Watson, Rebekah Harris, Seth & Nathan Moser, Jacob & Alley Harris, Kristen Harris, Taylor and Ashley Travis, Victoria & Brady McCarter, Erika Travis, Katie Brown, Great-grandson, Pearson McCarter, Brother & sister-in-law, Dan & Cynthia Harris, Honorary grandson, Adam Harris, all of Madisonville, Several nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by wife of 54 years married, Lillian Harris, parents, Amos & Lois Harris. Special thanks to East Tennessee Home Health Care and Hospice. Funeral 7 P.M. Tuesday, Notchey Creek Baptist Church, Rev. Gale Miller officiating. Interment 11:30 A.M. Wednesday, Notchey Creek Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Notchey Creek Baptist Church for Missions. Family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Tuesday at Notchey Creek Baptist Church. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2019