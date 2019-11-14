|
Dalton Brothers
Knoxville - Dalton Brothers, age 78, died November 11, 2019.
Dalton retired from the McGhee-Tyson National Guard after 22 years. After retirement, he brokered bedding plants and produce to the Knox County area businesses.
He was preceded in death by wife Kay Harris Brothers.
Survivors include his children Kim, Holly and Niki, four grandchildren and one great grandson.
A Memorial Service with military honors will be on Sunday at 3:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. Visitation two hours prior.
Memorials to stjude.org or the patsummit.org.
Vaughn Funeral Home, Spring City. www.vaughn-fune ral-home.com 423-365-5221.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019