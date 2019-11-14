Services
Vaughn Funeral Home - Spring City
150 New Lake Road
Spring City, TN 37381
(423) 365-5221
For more information about
Dalton Brothers
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Vaughn Funeral Home - Spring City
150 New Lake Road
Spring City, TN 37381
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Vaughn Funeral Home - Spring City
150 New Lake Road
Spring City, TN 37381
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dalton Brothers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dalton Brothers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dalton Brothers Obituary
Dalton Brothers

Knoxville - Dalton Brothers, age 78, died November 11, 2019.

Dalton retired from the McGhee-Tyson National Guard after 22 years. After retirement, he brokered bedding plants and produce to the Knox County area businesses.

He was preceded in death by wife Kay Harris Brothers.

Survivors include his children Kim, Holly and Niki, four grandchildren and one great grandson.

A Memorial Service with military honors will be on Sunday at 3:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. Visitation two hours prior.

Memorials to stjude.org or the patsummit.org.

Vaughn Funeral Home, Spring City. www.vaughn-fune ral-home.com 423-365-5221.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dalton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -