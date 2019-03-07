|
|
Dan B. Ensor
Knoxville, TN
Dan B. Ensor, born March 18, 1926, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 4, 2019. Dan received Jesus as his Savior at the age of 17 and was a dedicated Christian who faithfully served the Lord for the entirety of his life. He was a member of Harvest Community Church where he served as an Elder, Sunday School Teacher, and Choir Leader. He loved to teach others about his Savior and sing songs that the Lord gave him. He served in the U.S. Army in WWII from July 13, 1944 to July 29, 1946 attaining the rank of Sergeant 1st Class. During most of his service in WWII, he was stationed in Okinawa. He worked for more than 30 years at the Park National Bank where he served as Branch Manager of several branches and as Vice President. After leaving Park Bank, he worked for Chapman Drug Company in the Finance Department. He then worked part time at Vine Avenue Furniture Company greeting customers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Carl C. Ensor, Sr.; sister, Virginia Blackstock; brother, Carl C. Ensor, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Opal B. Ensor; daughter, Carol (Earl) Daugherty; son, David (Karen) Ensor; granddaughter, Cheryl (Sean) Coombs; grandson, Richard Daugherty; great grandson, Jared Coombs; sister, Linda Sexton; brothers, Jack and Tommy Ensor; several nieces and nephews. Funeral
services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make
donations and memorials to Smoky Mountain Service Dogs, 110 Toweka Circle, Loudon, TN 37774. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 7, 2019