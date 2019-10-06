|
Dan Brookshire
Karns Community - Dan Brookshire, a lifelong resident of Knoxville, TN, passed from this world Tuesday, September 4, 2019.
Dan was a generous man who took good care of all the people and animals in his life. He was an adventurer, who had many amazing stories to tell of travel, hiking, motorcycles, and rock climbing. Dan was owner and operator of East Tennessee Machine since 1988.
Dan is preceded in death by his father, Jim Brookshire and brother, Darris Brookshire.
He is survived by his wife, Jayne Brookshire; mother, Ruby Brookshire; sister, Connie Brookshire and her husband Devin Wells; brother, Randy Brookshire; niece, Chrissy Atchley; nephews, Matthew Wells, Frank Dipatri, and Garry Bull and their families and much extended family.
The family will celebrate Dan's life from 12 noon till 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 12th, at Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 6 to Oct. 12, 2019