Dan Byrd
New Market - Dan Allen Byrd, born October 3, 1941 in Rutledge, TN., passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at home. He had been a resident of New Market, TN. for 55 years. He was an active Member of Nance's Grove Baptist Church. He had served as Deacon for many years at Buffalo Baptist Church, Rutledge, TN. He also belonged to the Gideons International, Jefferson County Camp.He was a United States Marine Corp Veteran, who volunteered when the draft was in effect. He served 2 tours in the Vietnam War. After active duty, he joined Tennessee National Guard, becoming an instructor. His 24 year military career ended with the The Tennessee State Guard. He worked for many different companies in a supervisory position; Magnavox, New Jersey Zinc, Lear Siegler, Satellite Packaging, Oak Hills Apts., Stedley, and New Market Utility. He was also a truck driver for Dillard Smith. Dan was a plural member of Mossy Creek Lodge, #353, New Market, TN. and New Market Lodge #246. He belonged to Scottish Rite of Freemasonery, S.J., USA, and OES Holston-Mascott, # 55.
He was preceded in death by first wife, Audrey Josephine "Polly" Byrd' and parents, Nelson Thomas and Lela Mae Finley Byrd.
He is survived by wife, Georgie Byrd; step-son, Noland (Lisa) Nance; step-grandson, Andrew Nance; step-granddaughter, Rebekkah (David) Malone; nephews, Scott (Carla) Byrd, Brian White, and Gregory (Regina) Byrd; many great-nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Glenda Byrd and Jerri Regenold.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Summit Medical Group, Smoky Mountain Hospice, and Nance's Grove Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Gideons Int. Jefferson County Camp., P.O. Box 1245, Dandridge, TN 37725.
Funeral service 7:00 PM Monday, June 17, 2019 at Fielden Chapel with Masonic Honors and Dr. Richard Carter, Dr. Carter Miller and Rev. John Fultz officiating. Interment 11:00 AM Tuesday in Buffalo Church Cemetery in Rutledge with military honors provided by VFW Post #5266. The family will receive friends Monday from 5:00 - 7:00 PM prior to the service at Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 16 to June 17, 2019