Dan Conner
Pigeon Forge - Dan Conner, age 92 of Pigeon Forge, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Dan built "Dan's Service Station" in 1952 and ran it until 1964. He and Norma Jean built and ran the Norma Dan Motel from 1958 until they retired in 1989. Dan helped pioneer the early development of Pigeon Forge acting as the first city manager in 1961. He was a charter member of the Pigeon Forge Lion's Club, a lifetime member of the Elk's Lodge since 1956, and a member of American Legion Post #104 since 1961. Dan was a member of Gumstand Baptist Church. He joined First Baptist Church, Pigeon Forge upon moving to Tennessee, and grew up in Oconalufty Baptist Church "Lufty Church" at Smokemont. He graduated from Swain County High School in 1945 before serving in the United States Navy in 1945 and finishing his military service in the Army in 1955. Dan married his high school sweetheart, Norma Jean Burnette, in 1946. Dan was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean Conner, parents, Jehu and Nellie Conner, brothers, James Edwin and Willard Conner, son-in-law, Thomas Rolen, mother-in-law, Ollie Bryson, and infant great granddaughter, Juliann Rose Black. Survivors include his Daughter: Danette Rolen; Grandchildren: Alan Fox, Michael Fox (Sara), Angela Black (Tyler), Paul Rolen, Matthew Rolen (Heather); Great Grandchildren: Conner, Bryson, and Lillian Fox, Emma Beverly, Alexandria, Vivian, and Remington Black, Travis and Bayleigh Rolen, Riley King and Ashley Howard (Neil); Great-Great Grandchildren: Brayden and Alexander Howard; Granddaughter-in-law: Melanie; Sister-in-law: Gloria Conner; Nieces and nephews: Nell Mitchell, Toni Bowling (Danny), Bill Conner (Karen), Jim Conner. The family wishes to express a special thanks to Dan's caregivers, Ruth Green, Gay Maples, and Bruce Howard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Gumstand Baptist Church or The , specifically Sevier County . The family will receive friends 4-7 PM Monday, December 30 with funeral service following at 7 PM in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with Rev. Ronnie Reagan officiating. Interment 11 AM Tuesday in Smoky Mountain Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019