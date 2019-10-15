|
|
Dan Harper
Knoxville - Dan Harless Harper, born May 13, 1937 in Etowah Tennessee, departed earth October 10, 2019 exactly three months and one day after his beloved wife, Jessie Lou Bell Harper.
Dan worked for the University of Tennessee Dining Services for more than 40 years. He was a dedicated and active member of Boyd Street Church of God serving as a Deacon.
Preceded in death by his wife; son, Gregory W. Harper; daughter, Felecia M. Williams; mother, Helen (Albert) Dickerson; father, Chester Shoots; sister, Ruth Ann Gillis and son-in-law, Ernest Forbes, Sr.
Left to cherish his memory: devoted daughters, Linda Forbes, DeAnna (Aubrey) Davis, Carla Harper and Sherry Harper; grandchildren, Nekita (Nick) Slappy, Shandia (Mitchell) Rudd, LaShandia Smith, Jimmy Harper, Sherida Kyle, Carlos (Richara) Harper, Jarvis Harper, Brian (Tamika) Harper, Shatoya (Antonio) Myers, Ernest Forbes, Jr., Gregory E. Harper and Justin (Katie) Freeman; several great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Betty McKinney; a host of loving relatives and friends.
Thursday, October 17, 2019, the family will receive friends 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a graveside service to follow at Berry Highland South Chapel, 9010 Simpson Road, Knoxville, TN. A white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the chapel the morning of the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019