Knoxville - Dan R. Perryman - age 63, of Knoxville, formerly of Romeoville, IL, Schaumburg, IL, Parsippany, NJ, Raleigh, NC, Ft. Collins and Longmont, CO, entered his heavenly home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Dan was born in Frankfurt, Germany to the late Clifford and Jewell Perryman. After his father left the Army Dan's family settled in Romeoville, IL. It was there when Dan was in the 9th grade that he met the love of his life and best friend Donna at a roller-skating party with the local youth group. After college Dan and Donna got married and Dan continued his education by obtaining his Bachelor's degree from Pillsbury Baptist Bible College as well as his Master's degree from Tennessee Temple University. He was also in the process of earning his doctorate degree. Dan made his living by doing what he loved including but not limited to; teaching, coaching, discipling, inspiring, challenging, and most of all loving others. He was able to do this while serving as an ordained minister and in many different capacities in Christian Education establishments across the United States. Everywhere he went he left a lasting impact and legacy defined by the love of Christ. Dan was passionate about many things including, sports (especially the St. Louis Cardinals), history (Dan was as patriotic as one could be), and food (breakfast adventures were a Saturday staple for Donna and him), but more than anything else Dan loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. His love for Christ inspired all that he did and especially his love for his family. To know Dan was to love him and he will be missed by all that knew him. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Jewell Perryman. He is survived by his wife of 41 years (together for almost 50), Donna "Poppy" Perryman; son, Darrin Perryman and wife Sheila; grandsons, Jackson and Bryson Perryman; in-laws, Anthony and Clydene Yates; brother-in-law, Ron Yates and wife Teresa; nephew, Brandon Yates and wife Michelle and their son Wyatt; nieces, Katherine Anderson and husband Eric, and Whitney Yates; and many dear friends, students, and brothers and sisters in Christ. A celebration of Dan's life will be held on Sunday at 3:00 pm at First Baptist Concord in the main sanctuary. The family will receive friends following the service in the gathering space at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dan Perryman memorial fund to benefit the spiritual growth and discipleship of Christian Academy of Knoxville Students. Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel is honored to be serving the Perryman family during this time. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020