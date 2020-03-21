|
Dana Deaton DiGenova
Knoxville - Age 75 of Knoxville, TN, Born January 22, 1945. Dana passed peacefully on Thursday March 19, 2020 with her daughter Crystal by her side at Island Home Place in Knoxville, TN.
She went to South High School and on to Cosmetology School in 1964. She was a Salon Stylist for 52 years and loved her co-workers and special clients over the years.
Dana never met a stranger. Loved so many of her pet dogs over the years.
Her hobbies were gardening, sewing, cross stitching, camping and shopping. Dana loved attending North Star Church when she was able. Volunteered time and donated to the Breast Cancer Society.
Preceded in death by her parents- Gorley Lynn and Annie Dorine Deaton.
She is survived by Daniel J DiGenova husband of 41 years. Son- Darin Evans of Atlanta, GA. Daughter- Crystal DiGenova Blake (Ashley) of Nashville, TN. Brother- Michael Lynn Deaton (Marlene) of Knoxville. Sister- Glenda "Tootsie" Cagle (Ross) of Knoxville. Niece-Darlene Stiles / Nephew- Andy Deaton both of Knoxville. Special friends-Carol Isbel and Mildred Cagle.
Special thanks to all the nurses and caregivers at Island Home who touched her heart.
The cremation of her body is held by Neptune Society. A celebration will be held and announced at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020