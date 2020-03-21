Resources
More Obituaries for Dana DiGenova
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dana Deaton DiGenova

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dana Deaton DiGenova Obituary
Dana Deaton DiGenova

Knoxville - Age 75 of Knoxville, TN, Born January 22, 1945. Dana passed peacefully on Thursday March 19, 2020 with her daughter Crystal by her side at Island Home Place in Knoxville, TN.

She went to South High School and on to Cosmetology School in 1964. She was a Salon Stylist for 52 years and loved her co-workers and special clients over the years.

Dana never met a stranger. Loved so many of her pet dogs over the years.

Her hobbies were gardening, sewing, cross stitching, camping and shopping. Dana loved attending North Star Church when she was able. Volunteered time and donated to the Breast Cancer Society.

Preceded in death by her parents- Gorley Lynn and Annie Dorine Deaton.

She is survived by Daniel J DiGenova husband of 41 years. Son- Darin Evans of Atlanta, GA. Daughter- Crystal DiGenova Blake (Ashley) of Nashville, TN. Brother- Michael Lynn Deaton (Marlene) of Knoxville. Sister- Glenda "Tootsie" Cagle (Ross) of Knoxville. Niece-Darlene Stiles / Nephew- Andy Deaton both of Knoxville. Special friends-Carol Isbel and Mildred Cagle.

Special thanks to all the nurses and caregivers at Island Home who touched her heart.

The cremation of her body is held by Neptune Society. A celebration will be held and announced at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -