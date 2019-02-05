|
|
Dana Lee Jeffers
Knoxville, TN
Dana Lee Jeffers of Knoxville, age 70, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019. Dana was the son of the late Rev. Carl Jeffers and Mildred Stonecipher Jeffers. Dana was retired from the State of Tennessee after 31 years service as the East Tennessee Regional Director of Data Processiong. He is a member of the Feternal Ordar Masons, Oak Ridge, and of the Baptist Faith Survived by loving wife of 47 years, Linda Jeffers, mother, Mildred Stonecipher Jeffers, brother, Tracy Jeffers, sister Carlene Terry (Eddie), brother-in-law, Cecil Jaynes (Robin), sisters-in-law Ann Johnson (Terry) and Sue Monger (Jackie), nieces and nephews, Jermane Johnson, Chad Johnson, Jessica Jones (Brent), Kimberly Jaynes, Tracey Standridge (Jacob), Evan Monger, Alexis Rice, Calie Terry, Aubrie Terry, Ragan Terry, Josh Jeffers, and Gannon Terry. Preceded in death by father, Rev. Carl Jeffers, brother Gerald Jeffers and Kevin Jeffers, and nephew Gregg Monger. Serving as pallbearers will be Jerried Jeffers, Josh Jeffers, Gannon Terry, Kares Stonecipher, Eddie Terry, Roger Cotton, and John Scates. The family will recieve friends Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 1:00pm to 2:30pm with a Celebration of Dana's Life begining at 2:30pm at Berry Highland West, 9913 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, TN, 37932. Entombment will follow at Berry Highland West cemetery. Friends may leave their thoughs and memories at www.berryhighlandwest.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2019