Dana Lynn Bryson
Knoxville - Dana Lynn Bryson - November 7, 1957 - September 11, 2019 of Knoxville, departed Wednesday morning, losing her courageous battle with cancer. During her time with us she lived, worked and played in Knoxville, Kansas City, Cleveland, Ohio, Washington D C and Atlanta. She graduated from Shawnee Mission High School in Kansas and Georgia State University. Her varied interest included dance, theatre, debate, politics, genealogy, knitting and film history. Dana worked in administration throughout her career and recently retired from the University of Tennessee's Electrical and Computer Science Engineering Department where she was a two time recipient of Employee of the Year. We remember Dana as an intelligent woman with a good sense of humor that in her own way, always strived to make the world a better place.
Dana's wit, caring spirit and eccentricity will be sadly missed by her parents; Gene and Pat Bryson of Knoxville; brothers, Andy and Ben Bryson of Cleveland, Ohio; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins that she ensured remained close to her throughout her life; along with beloved friends and co-workers at the University of Tennessee. Dana appreciated all those who she called her "best support team ever" that extended kindness during her often very painful battle, Medical Staff at Fort Sanders Regional, UTK Engineering Department, Graduate students, neighbors, friends and family.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist, 3316 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee at 4:00 p.m., on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Dana Bryson. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 13, 2019