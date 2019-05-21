Services
Daniel Altshuler, 88, was born April 12, 1931 in Brooklyn, NY, passed away May 19, 2019 in Knoxville, TN. From shining shoes as a young boy in Brooklyn during World War II to becoming a successful businessman in East TN, Daniel enjoyed spending time on the lake as well as spending time with family and friends. He was a member of Temple Beth El, a Scottish Rite Mason and a member of Lake City Lodge NO.127 F&AM and Kerbela Temple. Daniel is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nancy; sons, Keith and wife Cynthia, Adrian, Martin and wife Karyn, John and wife Donna and Ryan and wife Nanette; grandchildren, Jessica, Caroline, Emily, Davis, Benjamin, Grant, Kathryn, Joseph, Margaret and Sarah. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Temple Beth El, 3037 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 in his memory. A private family graveside service will be held at the New Jewish Cemetery with Rabbi Erin Boxt to officiate. Berry Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and on-line condolences may be shared at www.berryfuneralhome.com
