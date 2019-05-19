Services
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
(865) 992-5002
Calling hours
Sunday, May 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Corryton Church
Memorial service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Corryton Church
Resources
Daniel "Scott" Anderson - age 50 of Corryton, originally of Greenville, Texas, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at his home surrounded by wife, his precious boys, family members and friends. He was a member of Corryton Church.

He is preceded in death by his father, Daniel Charles Anderson. Scott is survived by his wife, Donna Foust Anderson; sons, Zachary and Austin Anderson; mother Judy F. Baca and husband, Frank D. Baca of Sallisaw, Oklahoma; sisters, Ashlea (John) Schroeder of Texas, Amee Anderson Taylor of Knoxville; brothers, John Anderson of Arkansas and Peter Anderson of Colorado.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Corryton Church. A memorial service will follow with Reverend Rocky Ramsey officiating. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Scott Anderson. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 19, 2019
