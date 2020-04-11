|
Daniel Christopher McGuffey, Sr., LTC USA (Ret.)
Daniel Christopher McGuffey, Sr., LTC USA (Ret.), aged 53, passed away at his home on April 10, 2020 from cancer. His passing was peaceful, and he was surrounded by his devoted and loving wife Candace, adult children Daniel Jr. (27) and Savannah (22), and close family.
Dan and Candy celebrated their wedding anniversary of 30 years in December 2019. Daniel, Jr. graduated UTK with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology in 2019, and Savannah is an art major in her third year at UTK.
Dan was employed with the Department of Energy at Oak Ridge in the HR department.
Dan McGuffey was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, army veteran, patriot, musician who loved to play his tuba, an avid golfer, an outdoorsman who loved hiking and camping with his wife and adult children, a fly fisherman, a dedicated family man. His extended family, and work colleagues who met him and knew him alike, held him in high esteem.
Dan was born August 17, 1966 at Cookeville, Tennessee, and grew up in Nashville. He attended the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, and was accepted in the ROTC program, and upon graduation was commissioned an infantry officer in 1988. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from UTK, a Master of Science from Webster University and an MBA.
He retired from the Joint Forces Command in 2009 at Fort Story, Virginia after 20 years active duty service. During his career he spent 6 years in the infantry and served as 2LT/1LT in the Gulf War as a commander of a platoon Bradley Infantry vehicles with the First Armored Division, and he was awarded a Bronze Star for valor; promoted Captain and he thereafter served with the 5th Special Forces at Ft. Campbell, and in Africa; then ordered to Korea; thereafter he commanded a support unit at Fort Bragg; promoted Major he then branched to the Adjutant General Corps and commanded a Military Entrance Processing Station; then ordered to Ft. Hood and two further separate deployments with 3rd Corps to Iraq; promoted LTC and ordered to Norfolk, Virginia Beach to the Joint Forces Command. With Joint Forces Command he was deployed two different times to Iraq. In his military career he deployed to combat zones five times. Following retirement, he worked as a civilian contractor in planning with the Department of Defense.
Dan was awarded medals including the Bronze Star, Defense Meritorious Medal (2nd award), Meritorious Service Medal (5th award), Army Commendation Medal (2nd award), Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Valorous Unit Award, National Defense Service with Bronze Star, Southwest Asia Service Medal (with 3 Bronze Service Stars), Korean Defense Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with campaign star, Army Service Ribbon, and Overseas Service Ribbon (2nd award).
His earned badges include Combat Infantryman Badge, Expert Infantryman Badge, Ranger Tab, Senior Parachutist Wings, and Air Assault Badge. Dan was the Honor Grad from the Jumpmaster School.
Dan is survived by his wife, Candace Allen McGuffey, son Daniel C. McGuffey, Jr., daughter Savannah D. McGuffey, father Patrick Erle McGuffey, mother Diane Garrett McGuffey, brother Michael P. McGuffey, sister Karen Elizabeth McGuffey Elliot.
Due to the current COVID-19 health guidelines established and in place, the funeral and graveside services will be private and limited to family members only.
Burial will be at Sweetwater Memorial Park at Sweetwater, Tennessee 37874 in the section dedicated to America's Military Veterans.
A memorial service and gathering for extended family and friends will be announced at a later and better time.
In lieu of flower arrangements the family suggests a contribution to the American Cancer Institute for research studies investigating chondrosarcoma cancer, its origin and cure. Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020