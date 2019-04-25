|
Daniel "David" Browning
Powell, TN
Daniel "David" Browning, age 70, of Powell, TN, peacefully went to meet his Lord on April 23, 2019. He was a member of the deaf congregation at North Knoxville Baptist Church.
Proceeded in death by parents Imogene and Samuel Browning and brother, Bobby Browning. Survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Gail Browning, daughters, Trina Browning (Eddie Smith) and Angela Browning, stepdaughter Amy Isom (Deion), stepson John Johnson, grandchildren, Courtney Browning, Jacob and Samantha Williams, step-grandchildren Caden Bins, Allen Sizemore V, Kali and Deion Isom II, 8 great-grandchildren. Survived by brothers Billy and Charles Browning, sister Ann Porterfield, and many nieces and nephews.
David graduated from TN School for the Deaf where he played basketball. October 2018 he was inducted into the TSD Hall of Fame for scoring 70 points in one game in 1968.
A Celebration of Life will be held at N Knox Baptist, 217 W Oldham Ave, Knox, TN 37917, Friday, April 26th. Visitation at 6pm, service at 7pm
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 25, 2019