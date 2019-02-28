|
|
Daniel Edward Harris
Knoxville, TN
Daniel Edward Harris, 49, passed away surrounded by his
family on February 26, 2019 at Park West Medical Center. A lifelong resident of Knoxville, he graduated from Farragut High School in 1988 and received a BS Degree from University of Tennessee Chattanooga in 1992.
Preceded in death by his parents, Maria and Edward; and his uncle Josef Maeurers.
Daniel is survived by his uncle and aunt, John and Carol Harris; cousins, Bailey, Jessica, Jon and Charlie; aunt, Margret Maeurers; uncle and aunt, Heinz and Ute Haan; cousins, Barbara Maeurers-Ellerwald, Ruth Riquier and Jochen Haan; and step-mother, Irene and family.
There will be a Graveside Service at 1:00 pm on Thursday, February 28, 2019 in the Mausoleum Chapel at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 28, 2019