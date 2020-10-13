Daniel Ford

Daniel FordKnoxville - Daniel Clayton Ford, age 36, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. He was a husband, father, son, son-in-law, grandson, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin, and most importantly, a Christian who gave his life to Jesus in his early twenties. Daniel was born in Texas City, Texas and raised in LaPorte, Texas. He graduated from LaPorte High School and attended San Jacinto Community College to study Culinary Arts, and immediately began doing what he loved, making people happy by cooking for them.Daniel worked at several restaurants, including Pappadeaux Seafood in Seabrook, Texas, a country club, Sam Houston Race Park and Norwegian Cruise Lines, where he met his wife, Debra, in Maui, Hawaii. He most recently worked at Knoxville Utilities Board as a Systems Operator and loved his job and his work family.Daniel was most happy when he became a dad. He was not just any dad, but a hockey dad to his sons who are avid hockey players. Daniel would take them to their practices, training, games, and travel games and was definitely one of their biggest fans. He also loved teaching the boys to cook, fish, work on cars and often told them "Dad" jokes.Daniel is preceded in death by grandparents, Jeff B. and Betty Tidwell; papa, Freddie Max Ford, Sr., and uncles, Shaynon Ford and Jeff Tidwell. He is survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Debra and their two sons, Noah and Luke; father, Freddie Max Ford, Jr., and mother and Dad, Carol and Dan Due; brothers, Kendal (Linsey) Ford, Chase (Rachel) Due, Bryan (Lincy) Due; sister, Summer (Brandon) Hyatt; mema and gramps, Wanda and Richard Kresch, and many friends.The family will welcome friends to celebrate Daniel's life at Callahan Road Baptist Church, in Knoxville, on Saturday October 17, 2020, from 3:00p.m. to 5:00p.m., with his friend Pastor Marc Sasser officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Daniel's memory to Callahan Road Baptist Church, 1317 Callahan Drive, Knoxville, TN 37912. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.