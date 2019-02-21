|
Daniel Glenn Cassady
Knoxville, TN
Daniel Glenn Cassady, age 76, of Knoxville, passed away on February 19, 2019. He was a member of Sharon Baptist Church for 47 years. He worked at Screen Art for over twenty years. He loved to play the dulcimer. Daniel will always be remembered for his willingness to help anyone in need.
Daniel is preceded in death by parents Joseph and Pauline Cassady.
He is survived by his wife of over 50 years Mary Cassady; children Robert Cassady and Waona Frazier (Scott); fur grandchildren Daisy, Cosmos and Jasmine.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in his memory to Sharon Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Friday, February 22, 2019, from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Sharon Baptist Church. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 2:00pm at Sharon Baptist Church. Rev. Mark McCoig, Dr. James Robertson and Rev. Dennis Blazier will be officiating. Interment to follow service at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019