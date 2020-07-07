Daniel Gordon Phillips
Knoxville - Daniel Gordon Phillips was born on March 25, 1959 in Knoxville, Tennessee. He passed away after a short illness on July 6, 2020 in Montgomery, Alabama. Dan burned harder and brighter than most but like a candle at the end of its wick, he burned out too soon.
Dan grew up in West Knoxville and made many lifelong friends early in his life that carried on into high school and beyond. He played football with many of those friends at Farragut High School. Dan played football, all-out, like he did most everything in life, earning him the nickname Dangerous Dan, meant in the most positive way. He graduated from Farragut in 1977 then went on to the University of Tennessee. He was a huge supporter of all UT sports throughout his life.
Dan started out working in the restaurant business during college and eventually went to Los Angeles, California and worked himself up into the management of high-end restaurants there. Dan was right at home accommodating the famous people of the day in Hollywood. He eventually came back to Knoxville and worked at Cherokee Country Club as their Beverage Manager before moving into the sales end of that business where he was a natural.
He used that sales experience to finally move into the real estate field. He obtained his real estate license then became a general contractor. He built and sold homes as Phillips & Associates in Tennessee. He built many fine homes in the Knoxville area. He recently moved to Montgomery, Alabama, where he continued in the building industry.
Dan was loved for his infectious, fun personality. Some of his cousins dubbed him, Fancy Dan, when he was just a small child for his cute ways. They call him that, at the right moment, to this day. Dan is survived by his best friend, Billy Nash, who has what must be a potential book full of stories on their times together.
He is survived by his Brother, Robert (Bobby) Phillips, wife Kim, and nieces Katie and Emily. Dan and Bobby had a competitive relationship that some misunderstood, but they always had each other's back when needed as well as a few miraculous stories to tell of their own times together.
Dan will be joining his Mother, Janice Horn Phillips, in Heaven. She was always there for him and will be once again. He is survived most notably by his father, E. Avery Phillips, Jr., wife Ann and special Aunt Gay Donahue. Dan's Dad, Avery, was his rock.
Graveside memorial services will be held Friday July 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Lineville City Cemetery in Lineville, Alabama, with Rev. Troy Amster, Bill Nash and Bobby Phillips officiating.
Due to concerns of the Covid 19 Pandemic attendees should be limited to family and closest friends. Face coverings must be worn by all those in attendance.
The family requests NO flowers, However memorial contributions to help the needy may be made in his honor at: First Baptist Church-Caring Center, 305 South Perry Street, Montgomery, Alabama 36104.
Benefield Funeral Home of Ashland is in charge of the arrangements. Benefieldfuneralhome.com