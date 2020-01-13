|
|
Daniel Huggins
Knoxville - Daniel "Dan the Jacuzzi Man" Huggins, age 65 of Knoxville, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his home. He was a member of Gillespie Avenue Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Huggins; grandparents, Raymond and Jessie Hall, George and Ethel Huggins; step-father, Hyder Patterson and several aunts and uncles. He is survived by his spouse Linda Klag; mother, Wilma Patterson, grandchildren, Antoinette (Travis) Aytes and Stephanie Baer; great grandchild Colt Aytes. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Thursday, January 16, 2020 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Chris Garner officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Post 1733 or the . Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16, 2020