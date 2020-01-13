Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Huggins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Huggins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Huggins Obituary
Daniel Huggins

Knoxville - Daniel "Dan the Jacuzzi Man" Huggins, age 65 of Knoxville, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his home. He was a member of Gillespie Avenue Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Huggins; grandparents, Raymond and Jessie Hall, George and Ethel Huggins; step-father, Hyder Patterson and several aunts and uncles. He is survived by his spouse Linda Klag; mother, Wilma Patterson, grandchildren, Antoinette (Travis) Aytes and Stephanie Baer; great grandchild Colt Aytes. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Thursday, January 16, 2020 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Chris Garner officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Post 1733 or the . Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -