Daniel "Dan" JamiesonKnoxville - Daniel Jamieson, of Knoxville, formerly of Nashville. August 21, 1928-October 23, 2020.Dan is retired from American Airlines after over 30 years as a Flight Engineer.He is preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Greene.Dan is survived by his wife of 70 years, Norma Jamieson; children, Marty (Patricia) Jamieson, Susan (Curtis) Taylor; son-in-law, Perry Greene; grandchildren, Brittany (Ryan) Rucker, Laura (Taylor) Jordan, Rachel (Dylan) Oakley, Ashley Jamieson; seven great grandchildren.A private family service will be held.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West End Church of Christ Christian Education Scholarship Fund, www.wecoc.org . Dan was a proud supporter of Christian education.