Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Viewing
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
9:30 AM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Kitts Cemetery
Texas Valley Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Kitts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Joseph Kitts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Joseph Kitts Obituary
Daniel Joseph Kitts

Maynardville - Daniel Joseph Kitts, age 35 of Maynardville, TN passed away Thursday, May 21st at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. Daniel fought a long and difficult battle but passed peacefully surrounded by his family. Daniel was a member of Grace Baptist Church of Halls.

Proceeded in death by his father Daniel L. Kitts, grandmother Ellen Kitts and uncle Tim Kitts.

Survived by his beautiful and beloved children Elle and Emma Kitts, mother Mitzi Hill Talley and stepfather Travis Talley, brother Nathan Kitts, sister Anna Talley, grandparents Rev. Elbert Kitts, Clayrissa Evans Hill and Kenneth Hill, nephew Dexter and niece Scarlett. Aunts and uncles are David and Cindy Kitts, Donna Murray, Ron Kitts, Paul Kitts, John and Jennifer Kitts, Chad and Angie Bright, Lisa Hill, Tony and Lisa Smith, Amanda and Paul Atchley, Daniel was loved by many cousins and extended family members.

Daniel will lie in state for viewing at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary on Tuesday May 26, 2020 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. Family will meet at Cooke-Campbell on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. for private viewing and will then proceed to Kitts Cemetery on Texas Valley Rd. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Andy Lynn officiating. Pallbearers: Nathan Kitts, Andrew Kitts, Jonathan Kitts, Joshua Kitts, Paul Atchley, Jamie Skeens, Lyle Skeens.

The family would like to thank Dr. Peter McKeown, cardiothoracic surgeon, for the kindness and compassion shown to Daniel.

Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 23 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -