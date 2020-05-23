|
|
Daniel Joseph Kitts
Maynardville - Daniel Joseph Kitts, age 35 of Maynardville, TN passed away Thursday, May 21st at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. Daniel fought a long and difficult battle but passed peacefully surrounded by his family. Daniel was a member of Grace Baptist Church of Halls.
Proceeded in death by his father Daniel L. Kitts, grandmother Ellen Kitts and uncle Tim Kitts.
Survived by his beautiful and beloved children Elle and Emma Kitts, mother Mitzi Hill Talley and stepfather Travis Talley, brother Nathan Kitts, sister Anna Talley, grandparents Rev. Elbert Kitts, Clayrissa Evans Hill and Kenneth Hill, nephew Dexter and niece Scarlett. Aunts and uncles are David and Cindy Kitts, Donna Murray, Ron Kitts, Paul Kitts, John and Jennifer Kitts, Chad and Angie Bright, Lisa Hill, Tony and Lisa Smith, Amanda and Paul Atchley, Daniel was loved by many cousins and extended family members.
Daniel will lie in state for viewing at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary on Tuesday May 26, 2020 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. Family will meet at Cooke-Campbell on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. for private viewing and will then proceed to Kitts Cemetery on Texas Valley Rd. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Andy Lynn officiating. Pallbearers: Nathan Kitts, Andrew Kitts, Jonathan Kitts, Joshua Kitts, Paul Atchley, Jamie Skeens, Lyle Skeens.
The family would like to thank Dr. Peter McKeown, cardiothoracic surgeon, for the kindness and compassion shown to Daniel.
Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 23 to May 24, 2020