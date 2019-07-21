Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Roseberry Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Junior Roberts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Junior Roberts Obituary
Daniel Junior Roberts

Corryton - Daniel J. "Junebug" Roberts - age 73, of Corryton, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Ada Mae Roberts; and brother, Mike Roberts. He leaves behind his wife, Diann Roberts; children, Donald (Bo) Roberts, Lisa Roberts Wilson, and Kim (Harold) Shuler; grandchildren, Matthew, Jessica, Kayla, Travis, and Haley; great grandchildren, Amiah, Maylee, Mason, Sophia, Ellie, and Aubrianna. He also leaves behind his siblings; Jayne Hensley, Carl (Kathy) Roberts, David (Betty) Roberts, Ronnie (Darlene) Roberts, Bobby (Vicky) Roberts, John (Wanda) Roberts, Danny (Connie) Roberts, and Mark (Glenna) Roberts. The family will receive friends from 5:00PM - 7:00PM on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather at Bridges Funeral Home at 9:00 AM, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 to process to Roseberry Cemetery for an 10:00 AM graveside service with Rev. Dexter Jordan officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 21 to July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now