Daniel Junior Roberts
Corryton - Daniel J. "Junebug" Roberts - age 73, of Corryton, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Ada Mae Roberts; and brother, Mike Roberts. He leaves behind his wife, Diann Roberts; children, Donald (Bo) Roberts, Lisa Roberts Wilson, and Kim (Harold) Shuler; grandchildren, Matthew, Jessica, Kayla, Travis, and Haley; great grandchildren, Amiah, Maylee, Mason, Sophia, Ellie, and Aubrianna. He also leaves behind his siblings; Jayne Hensley, Carl (Kathy) Roberts, David (Betty) Roberts, Ronnie (Darlene) Roberts, Bobby (Vicky) Roberts, John (Wanda) Roberts, Danny (Connie) Roberts, and Mark (Glenna) Roberts. The family will receive friends from 5:00PM - 7:00PM on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather at Bridges Funeral Home at 9:00 AM, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 to process to Roseberry Cemetery for an 10:00 AM graveside service with Rev. Dexter Jordan officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 21 to July 22, 2019