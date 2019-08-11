|
|
Daniel K. Harris
Knoxville - Daniel K. Harris, age 68, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away at his home Thursday, August 8 surrounded by family.
Dan was a member of West Hills Baptist Church. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on May 29, 1951. He grew up in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky, attended Georgetown College in Kentucky where he was a brother of the Beta Delta Chapter, Kappa Alpha Order and graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville in 1984 with a degree in Business Administration.
Dan was a proud veteran and served with honor in the beloved 101st Airborne Division. After completion of his military service and education he entered the insurance industry and eventually owned his own company.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Byron and Martha Harris; sister, Marcy Vowell.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Salley; son, Keith (Michelle), daughters, Salley Anne (Lynn) and Allison (Alan); grandchildren, Bryson, Natalie Kate, Lane, Sidney, Annabelle and Carter; great grandchild, Kade; nephew and family, Dan and Whitney, (Danny and Megan); beloved friends, Murph, Jerry and Pam; and special hospice friends, Dianne, Tim and Pastor Clay.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel followed by a Celebration of Life at 6 p.m. with Chaplain Clay Mulford officiating. Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 2200 East Gov. John Sevier Highway for graveside services with full military honors conferred by the U.S. Army and the East Tennessee Veteran's Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to HonorAir Knoxville or Young Williams Animal Village.
Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike is serving the Harris family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019