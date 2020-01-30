Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Beginning Baptist Church
11218 Yarnell Road
Knoxville , TN
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
7:00 PM
New Beginning Baptist Church
11218 Yarnell Road
Knoxville , TN
Daniel Kevin Cox Jr.


1980 - 2020
Daniel Kevin Cox Jr. Obituary
Daniel Kevin Cox Jr.

Knoxville - 01/15/1980-01/23/2020

Daniel Kevin Cox Jr., 40, of Knoxville, TN.

He was greeted in heaven by his parents Daniel (Danny) Cox, Paula Majors Estes, along with his grandparents Seaborn and Hazel Cox, and Paul Daniel (Dan) Majors.

He is survived by his wife Carlotta Phillips Cox, son Leland Kevin Cox, stepson Mikel McKenzie and step daughter Dakota McKenzie, his brothers Travis (Angela) Cox, Joshua Cox and step brother Britt (Amber) Newman, his grandmother Norma Majors. And many special aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and co workers from City of Knoxville, Asplundh, Charles Blalock and Rogers Group.

His wishes were to be cremated. We will be holding a celebration of life on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 5-8pm with a Chinese lantern release at 7pm at New Beginning Baptist Church, 11218 Yarnell Road, Knoxville TN 37932.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
