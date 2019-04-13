|
|
Daniel Lawson Ellis
Knoxville, TN
Ellis Sr., Daniel L. 73 of Knoxville, TN went Home to be with the Lord Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was a loving husband and devoted father. Danny was preceded in death by parents, William and Grace Ellis; brothers, William and Jerry Ellis; sister, Jean Westervelt. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Priscilla Ellis; sons, Danny (Tracy) Ellis Jr., Jeff Ellis; grandchildren, William, Aaron, Spencer Ellis; several nieces, nephews and additional family. Graveside service will take place Monday, April 15th at 1:00pm at Lynnhurst cemetery, meeting at the chapel at 12:45pm for procession. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 13, 2019