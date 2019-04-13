Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Lynnhurst cemetery
Ellis Sr., Daniel L. 73 of Knoxville, TN went Home to be with the Lord Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was a loving husband and devoted father. Danny was preceded in death by parents, William and Grace Ellis; brothers, William and Jerry Ellis; sister, Jean Westervelt. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Priscilla Ellis; sons, Danny (Tracy) Ellis Jr., Jeff Ellis; grandchildren, William, Aaron, Spencer Ellis; several nieces, nephews and additional family. Graveside service will take place Monday, April 15th at 1:00pm at Lynnhurst cemetery, meeting at the chapel at 12:45pm for procession. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 13, 2019
