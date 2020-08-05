1/
Daniel Lee Baker
1946 - 2020
Daniel Lee Baker

Knoxville - Daniel Lee Baker, born October 24, 1946 in Knoxville, TN, passed away August 1, 2020 in Pigeon Forge, TN. Preceded in death by parents John Baker and Eula Effinore "Effie" Wilson Baker, brothers John Wayne and George Caswell Baker. Survived by children Katrina (Shawn) Ousley (Bristow, VA), Jeff (Jennifer) Baker (Maryville, TN), grandchildren Saylor, Tristan and Camden Ousley, Hamilton, Wilson, Alban, Jane Eleanor and Stella Maris Baker, close friend Patty Talbot, cousins Glen Monday, Diana Ford, Becky Railey, Mike Monday (all of Speedwell, TN), Phillip Leinart (Spokane, WA), Mark and David Heath, Wilma Needham (Chattanooga, TN), Nancy Scott (Knoxville, TN), Sandra Lomaglio, Howard Baker, Mildred Carlisle (all of Tucson, AZ), Betty Rose Wheeler (Ewing, NJ), Douglas Malone (Faison, NC), Ralph Sharp (Knoxville, TN), nephew Terry Baker, and niece Kim Baker. Family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00pm Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 2:00pm. Family and friends will then proceed to Ousley Cemetery for interment. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
