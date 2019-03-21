|
|
Daniel Lee Deering
Tellico Village Loudon, TN
Daniel Lee Deering, age 84 of the Tellico Village Community Loudon, Tennessee passed away March 15, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center.
Dan was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Lenoir City, TN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Eva Satter Deering and brother John Deering. Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Vicki Deering five daughters and several grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held in July in Traverse City, Michigan.
Click Funeral Home & Cremations - Tellico Village Chapel is serving the family of Dan Deering. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 21, 2019