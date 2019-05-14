|
Daniel Lynn Headrick
Morristown, TN
Daniel Lynn Headrick age 63, passed away May 10, 2019 at UT Medical Center.
Dan was a wonderful person who has many friends and family who loved him dearly. He impacted so many lives with his compassion, strength, grace and laughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Lewis and June Headrick.
Daniel is survived by his sister: Norma Wolfe and brother: Tony (Janice) Headrick. Nieces: Karen (Jeff) Williams, Leslie (Chris) Coleman, Sherry (Mark) Harrell and Elaine Morgan. Great nephews: Cody and Jesse Harrell. Great great nephew Grayson Harrell. Aunts: Ruth Sharp and Joyce W. Wallen. Uncle: James (Janice) Wallen, several cousins and many friends and his business partner: Brad Cullen.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Mayes Mortuary, Morristown.
Arrangements by MAYES MORTUARY
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 14, 2019